BOERNE, Texas — Students attending Boerne ISD are sending a message of love to kids they’ve never met; the #LoveDelivered project will send Valentine’s Day cards and fuzzy socks to children in foster care.

“I want you to know that you are not alone. You are special and loved,” read Holly Beaton, a second-grader at Fabra Elementary School in Boerne.

She used a rainbow of colored pencils to create a special Valentine's card. She hopes the heartfelt message on the back will brighten another child’s day.

The 8-year-old and the other 2nd graders in her class made special cards that will be sent to children in foster care. Some of the area organizations include SJRC Texas in Bulverde and New Braunfels, Meadowlands and the THRU Project.

Holly spent some time in foster care, but her connection to this project runs even deeper. Her big brother in her forever family put the #LoveDelivered project together. Hunter Beaton is in college in Austin, but over video chat, he explained his passion for improving the quality of life for children in foster care.

He started a program called “Hunter’s Day 1 Bags” which provides a dignified and durable place for children to put their belongings as they transition through the foster care system. In the past, kids would have their items in trash bags. Already, more than 28,000 bags have been given to kids across the country.

Hunter also wants to make sure Texas children feel the love on Valentine’s Day. His former school district was happy to help. Boerne ISD students can drop off cards and socks at their school through February 7th. Out-of-district families can visit the central office. There’s also a GoFundMe page to cover postage for the cards.

#LoveDelivered: Love for Former Foster Youth organized by Hunter Beaton Would you like to be a part of sending Valentine's Cards to foster youth and former foster youth that REALLY would like to feel loved this season? We are talking about 130 people to be exact!

Whether it’s buying a simple stamp, making a sincere wish or dropping off some warm socks, together, we can show hundreds of kids how loved they are.

“I hope they find a nice family and Happy Valentine’s Day,” said Holly.