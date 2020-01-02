GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas — Law enforcement in Guadalupe County have made several arrests for meth over the last few weeks. Eight people are behind bars and more than 450 grams of meth was seized between four incidents. Officials say it took teamwork between three area agencies to make the busts.

“The Seguin Police Department has not been staffed the past year to levels we need to be at to focus our efforts on narcotics enforcement,” said Seguin Police Chief Terry Nichols. “Fortunately, we’re getting staffed and we’re able to partner with the (Guadalupe County) Sheriff’s department and the Cibolo Police Department to help beef up their enforcement efforts, and we’re very happy to be partnered with them.”

The Guadalupe County Sheriff's office released information about four recent incidents. Law enforcement found the meth over a span of two weeks this month. The first two cases took place in Schertz on Interstate 35 and off FM 3009. The second two happened in Seguin on Highway 46 and Railroad Street.

“What you’re seeing is increased enforcement efforts. Seguin, Guadalupe County is like any other community across the country. We have our drug problem no greater, no less than most communities,“ Nichols said.

In Schertz, Blade Broussard, Abel Montez and Linda Ochoa were arrested on Jan. 15 for having 270 grams of meth, marijuana, mushrooms, ecstasy and a gun.

Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office On January 30, 2020, at approximately 11:40pm, the Guadalupe County ... Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit, along with the assistance of Cibolo PD and Seguin PD Special Crimes unit and Patrol units, executed a narcotics search warrant in the 1000 Block of Country Club Dr. Seguin, Texas.

Janette Martin and Anthony Perez were arrested Jan. 22, for 119 grams of meth, packaging materials and a gun.

In Seguin, brothers Christopher and Johnny Ray Gomez were taken into custody Jan. 23, after officers found them with more than 33 grams of meth.

On Jan. 29, Jesse Barhight couldn’t outrun police before he was booked into jail for 29 grams of suspected meth.

“The meth that we're seeing in this community is coming directly from Mexico,” Nichols said. “We're taking interdiction efforts on the highway trying to take it off the highway before it gets to Seguin or gets to any other part of the country, that I-10 corridor.”

In the four recent cases, more than 450 grams, which is practically one pound of meth, was taken off the streets throughout Guadalupe County.

“We unfortunately see the tragic consequences of drug use,” Nichols said. “We don't want that to come to Seguin and Guadalupe County. I think if we start quashing down the drug trafficking, we will eventually quash down the violent crime that we have as well. These are all linked together… drug trade and violent crime are hand-in-hand. If we can crack down on the drug trade, hopefully will crack down the violent crime as well.”

