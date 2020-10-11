Advocate shares ways to show support during Alzheimer's Awareness Month

Tracy Gibbon’s mom battled Alzheimer’s for six years, dying in August. Her mom’s fight is over, but Tracy says she’ll continue to support the cause for a cure.

COMAL COUNTY, Texas — In March, the FDA will decide the fate of a proposed drug that could potentially slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease.

But a panel of health advisors criticized the drug’s effectiveness during a hearing, Friday.

A woman in Comal County, who has been raising awareness of the disease, has been following the developments.

She pledges to continue her work until a cure is found.

An estimated 5.8 million Americans, including 400,000 Texans are living with Alzheimer’s disease.

Comal County is showing support to impacted families by proclaiming November as Alzheimer’s Awareness Month.

“Wear and display anything purple in recognition of [your] dedication to the cause,” said Comal County Commissioner for precinct 1, Donna Eccleston. She read the proclamation before the court Thursday.

Eccleston presented the signed document to Fred and Tracy Gibbons of New Braunfels. The couple is known for their work advocating for a cure. Tracy’s mom, who battled Alzheimer’s for more than six years, died in August.

While her mom’s fight is over, Tracy says she’ll continue to support the cause.

“There are no known treatments for Alzheimer's or dementia,” said Tracy. “There's nothing out there to prevent it, cure it or even delay the onset or slow the progression of it. So, all this money really needs to go towards research and programs too.”

Tracy has been fundraising for the Alzheimer’s Association all year.

The nonprofit is investing over $208 million in hundreds of research projects worldwide.

Gibbons says supporting the organization also helps fund programs for those living with the disease, or families caring for someone with Alzheimer’s.

“People need to know that there's resources out there to help them. They're not doing it alone,” said Tracy. “That's why we need to get more money for research, because there is hope out there for the first survivor.”

The community can get involved by donating to the Alzheimer’s Association, signing up for the organization’s self-paced walk or fundraising for the nonprofit.

Tracy is offering #ENDALZ face masks in return for a donation to her campaign.

A jewelry fundraiser is taking place Monday and Tuesday.