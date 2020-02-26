CANYON LAKE, Texas — An angler’s dream routine includes casting, catching and cooking up a hefty fish.

There are plenty of places families can go fishing and many serve up their haul for dinner.

Canyon Lake is a popular spot for anglers of all levels, but state officials are warning that certain types of fish have high levels of mercury.

The experts encourage anglers to reel in the necessary information to decide if you should fry up your fish or throw them back.

“Some days you don't catch anything, some days you catch two or three in twenty minutes. I guess that's what it's called fishing,” said John Twitty.

The Canyon Lake homeowner grew up fishing.

“My dad was in the military so we lived here when I was a kid,” said Twitty. “I've been fishing this lake probably since I was about seven or eight years old.”

Years later, he still finds joy in casting a line.

“It's a nice and relaxing kind of wind down from your day,” said Twitty. “It's just peaceful.”

Usually, he throws back what he catches but a few times, he’s cooked up fresh fish for his grandkids.

“They think it's cool that they just caught it and then they're having it for dinner,” said Twitty.

A couple of miles down the shoreline, more anglers are throwing bait and hoping for a bite.

“Ever since I could hold a pole I've been fishing,” said Joshua Harmes. “I'm an Iraqi veteran so that's one thing that keeps me calm.”

Harmes keeps his catch more often.

“Battered and fried is the best way,” said Harmes. “It's night and day from store bought and fresh cooked fish.”

He makes sure to check what kind of fish he’s taking home.

The Texas Department of State Health Services issued a fish consumption advisory for Canyon Lake. They have similar advisories for dozens of bodies of water across the state.

At Canyon Lake, look out for two types of fish.

“There is a potential risk when you exceed our consumption advice for striped bass and longnose gar,” said Andrew Myers, an Environmental Protection Specialist with the Department of State Health Services. “The concern is that Mercury is a neurotoxin. It's especially dangerous for the developing fetus and young children.”

Adults can safely eat up to two 8-ounce servings of the striped bass or longnose gar per month.

Children younger than 12 can eat two 4-ounce servings.

The state recommends women of childbearing ages not to eat any of the striped bass or longnose gar.

“Mercury is a global issue so the fact that we found it in predatory fish species is not uncommon,” said Myers. “We're not telling people not to eat fish. In fact, fish are very nutritious. We have quantified the risk, such that people can make an informed decision.”

The anglers appreciate staying informed.

“Everybody should know what's in what they're eating,” said Twitty.

There are other types of fish that are commonly found in Canyon Lake where no advisory is necessary.

“Largemouth bass are king and they do not fall into our advisory,” said Myers.

Equipped with this knowledge, along with bait and fishing line, the anglers can focus on enjoying the beauty of the lake.

“Canyon Lake is a fantastic fishery. It's been managed very well by the Corps and by Parks and Wildlife. We encourage people to get out fish and eat some fish, just do so in a smart manner,” said Myers.

Information about the fishing advisory can be found here: DSHS Fishing Advisories

To learn more about fishing at Canyon Lake click here: TP&W Canyon Lake