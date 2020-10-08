Adapting to survive: New Braunfels businesses weather impact from pandemic

Two local business owners shared how they're keeping the doors open, as some of their neighbors are forced to close.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — While some sectors of the New Braunfels economy are struggling to withstand the coronavirus pandemic, others are adapting to survive.

The New Braunfels Smokehouse Restaurant became another casualty of the coronavirus pandemic. The eatery on I-35 Business and Highway 46 closed for good on Friday.

Fans can still order smoked meats and other treats online or pick up items at the smokehouse on North Guenther Avenue.

The change is evidence of the pandemic’s effects on the local economy.

In the first half of the year, at least 5,500 New Braunfels workers lost their jobs. Jeff Jewell, the Economic and Community Development Director for the City of New Braunfels shared the data during an update to the public via Zoom and Facebook Live.

Jewell also shared how other sectors are surviving and even thriving. Sales tax is even up by 5% over last year.

COVID-19 Q&A Panel - Economic Impact Join us with a panel of local economic professionals, and members of the business community. Panelists Include: - Mayor Rusty Brockman - Jeff Jewell, City of New Braunfels Economic & Community Development Director - Michael Meek, New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce President - Susan Granzin, Owner of Granzin’s Bar-B-Que and Mortgage Loan Officer with Gateway Mortgage. - Kat Balmos, Owner of The Local and Lot 59 - Larry Hammonds, Frost Bank Market President Posted by City Of New Braunfels - Official Site on Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Granzin’s Bar-B-Que is one small business weathering the uncertainty.

During the city update on the economy, owner Susan Granzin shared how her business has adapted. It hasn't been easy.

“It’s survival mode,” Granzin said. “Every day you have to be prepared for what is coming or what's changing.”

The restaurant has gotten creative with menu options. Granzin’s also completely shut down for two weeks and paid workers to stay home when an employee tested positive for the virus in May.

“We were worried about rumors and what was going to happen, and there was no negative comments,” Granzin said.

Another small business owner says social media presence has been crucial during the pandemic.

“I'm a stronger business than I was before COVID,” said Kat Balmos, who owns The Local and Lot 59. “I'm a stronger business owner. I'm tired, but I'm in a frame of mind that is in a constant state of creativity. Like, what do we do next? What's the next move?”