'It's not over': Active coronavirus cases start to climb in Comal County

COMAL COUNTY, Texas — Comal County has more active novel coronavirus cases than this time last month.

Moving forward, the county’s biggest threat is visitors, according to a local health researcher.

On Wednesday, three new cases of the coronavirus were reported in Comal County, bringing the number of active cases to 22.

At the beginning of May, there were closer to 11 active cases each day.

Dr. Anikumar “Anil” Mangla, a public health researcher in Comal County, briefed commissioners at their recent meeting. In his epidemiological report, he said there are fewer cases per 100,000 people in Comal compared to surrounding counties.

However, Mangla said those these neighboring areas could impact the regino's tourist-dependent cities.

“I think our numbers are not coming from our residents because we haven't seen a spike, but our numbers are going to be coming from the tourists from the outside,” Mangla said. “If our Parks and Recreation (Department) or our hotels are not following what they should be following, we (are) in trouble.”

Mangla said the key is for each industry to be on the same page, recommending that a local transition team meet regularly.

He emphasized the need for businesses to take proper precautions and for individuals to continue to social distance.