Abuse survivor transforms victim waiting rooms in Hays County

Waiting rooms aren’t always the most comfortable or welcoming places to be. A nonprofit is working to change that for victims of violence waiting to testify.

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Waiting rooms aren’t always the most comfortable or welcoming places to be.

One local group is working to change that for victims of violence who have to attend court proceedings.

Monday, Room 2 Hope unveiled its first transformation at the Hays County Government Center.

At the ribbon cutting ceremony, the program founder shared her own story of survival.

“For 2,551 days I endured the agony of broken bones, repeated death threats and pervasive hopelessness,” said Denise Fonseca.

She recounted years of horrific abuse at the hands of a man who was also a youth sports coach in the Austin area.

Fonseca is a survivor but says it took seven years before she found the strength to call for help.

After dialing the Hays County Sheriff’s Office in January of 2018, but then hanging up after a brief conversation with a deputy, she says four angels with badges still showed up at her door.

“They saved my life and they did it with such dignity and respect and love that I really am at a loss for words because ‘thank you’ is so inadequate,” said Fonseca.

Deputy Eric Zediker took that call nearly three years ago.

“I just knew after hanging up that I couldn't leave it there,” said Deputy Zediker.

So he made the welfare check that ultimately saved Fonseca’s life.

“I think that if there's one thing that could come out of this, it's to let victims of domestic abuse know that there is help, that we will help,” said Deputy Zediker.

Sgt. Ryan Hayden became the lead investigator on the case. He saw Fonseca rise, like the phoenix in the Room 2 Hope logo, from her lowest point to a pioneer for change.

“We want to help people. But the fact that she found it profound enough to change her life and include us is amazing,” said Sgt. Hayden.

Fonseca is showing that a new life is possible. She’s also helping other survivors with the difficult first steps.

“Room 2 Hope is about changing drab, tired waiting rooms into comforting spaces for those victims who are waiting to testify.”

Hope, decency and inclusion are the driving forces behind the transformations.

The journey to justice took Fonseca 19 months. During the process, she spent a lot of time in Hays County Government Center, waiting to be believed.

Monday, she unveiled the transformation. The adult waiting room is now a serene space and the kid’s room is vibrant and inviting.

“My dream is to continue Room 2 Hope county by county across Texas and to eventually take it national,” said Fonseca. “Obviously this dream can only come to fruition if people donate.”

She asks for support for future projects and wants anyone in an abusive situation to know help and hope is out there.

If you are in a dangerous situation, call 911.