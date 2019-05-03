SAN ANTONIO — Hill Country peach farmers are anxiously waiting to see if this week's teeth-gnashing cold snap will damage their crop, with many already-blooming trees facing freeze damage.

"This is a little scary," said Jayme Vogel, one of those local peace growers. "But we're really not going to know (until) probably a week to 10 days if there has been damage."

Vogel is optimistic. He says the freeze may have come early enough to avoid taking out early emerging fruit.

"Right now there are a lot of them that are just starting to show some pink. So they're somewhat protected from the cold, more so than a few weeks from now," he said.

Vogel said another helpful factor has been that different varieties of peaches come out of dormancy and start growing at different times. He attributes that variety to customers having different preferences.

"Part of it is to spread the peaches out throughout the season because we have a lot of people who want to come get peaches early, when the first ones come out," he said. "Later on, (there's) more to can and freeze when the freestones come out. So we spread the supply of them out as long as possible."

While the temps have been a threat, Vogel said everything else is, well... peachy.

"We have to have what are called a certain number of chill hours for them to break out of dormancy," he said. "It's a chemical process that happens in the bud itself and we actually had a pretty good cold year this year. Not only cold, but the wet is very important as well."

The county horticulture agent advised to check back in a week.

"All of us are kind of tired of winter. It's been a long one. We're ready to go," Vogel said, adding that if the growers dodged this icy bullet, check back in May when things will be pretty in peach.

Vogel said he has been encouraged by all of the kind sentiments posted on social media, including fans checking in to see how the crops are faring in the freeze.

"There's a lot of demand for peaches. People know that the peaches from this area are pretty special; it's not something you can get in a grocery store," he said. "They like buying them directly from us farmers, so they will come out here from San Antonio and Austin, Houston—all over the state and out of state to get our peaches."

Vogel said the good relationships he has with customers are important.

"It's kind of part of the reason we do this. We could be doing other things that make more money but people really do seem to love this product that we produce here," Vogel said.

Vogel Orchard posts regular updates about their progress on their Facebook page.