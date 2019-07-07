SAN ANTONIO — On Saturday evening, amid the long holiday weekend, dozens of students from Taft High School in San Antonio gathered to celebrate the life of a classmate killed on the 4th of July.

Mark Anthony Nevarez, 15, was in a car accident on Loop 1604 North at Highway 151. Police said the car was traveling at a high speed and lost control, causing the car to roll over.

Mark was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene. Three other people were ejected and taken to a nearby hospital.

During a prayer vigil, family members and friends came forward to share their memories of Mark.

April Ramon grew up with Mark and said he was the life of the party, a funny kid who always made other people smile.

"Goofy, loving, very full of life," Ramon said.

She said even though Mark was young, he made it a point to look out for others.

"Always protected everybody, especially his sister," Ramon said. "Family first, always."

A GoFundMe page has already raised more than $4,000 to help with the cost of Mark's funeral. To make a donation, click here.