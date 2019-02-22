SAN ANTONIO — Every time Ciara Casarez touches her mousepad, she's one tap closer to a masterpiece.

Casarez is a student at Communication Arts High School, but this project isn't for a grade. It's for a competition.

"It's like I just made something I think is gonna be worthwhile," she said. "I worked on it over Christmas break. Hours will pass, and I won't even realize how long I've been working on it."

She's talking about her entry into the Tejano Conjunto Festival's poster contest. The festival has been around for 38 years, the poster contest for the past 37. And a high school student has never won until now.

"It's kind of amazing that I'm the first high school student to ever win the contest and make history," Casarez said.

Festival coordinator Yadhira Lozano said Casarez beat out many talented artists of all ages to secure her victory.

"It's about who has the heart and soul to create something beautiful that celebrates our music and culture," Lozano said.

Lozano was one of the judges who chose Casarez's design to be the face of this year's festival. The artwork will be featured on T-shirts and other official festival memorabilia, its bright colors, mosaic tiles and central dancing couple reflecting San Antonio's vivacious culture.

"This piece doesn't work anywhere else but San Antonio," Lozano said.

As for the Tejano Conjunto element, Casarez couldn't have picked a better duo to represent the genre; a mosaic Flaco Jimenez and Max Baca are smack-dab in the middle of the poster.

Although, when designing the artwork, Casarez said she wasn't aware of how significant their inclusion would be.

"When I talked to Ciara, she was like, 'Oh, I didn't know they were Grammy Award (winners),'" Lozano said. "That's just real funny. She somehow knew these elements worked together, but it was way more meaningful than she thought they would be."

As the contest winner, Casarez will join an impressive, unofficial club. Past winners include artists whose works are collected internationally. And with her $1,500 prize, Casarez plans to design her own successful future.

"I'm going to save it all for college and for any testing fees for college," she explained.

The Tejano Conjunto Festival is May 15 to 19.