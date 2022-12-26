Volunteers hit the streets to keep unsheltered from freezing, offering food and hot coffee

After San Antonians experienced a 19 degree night, homeless people got a warm breakfast.

SAN ANTONIO — When the sun came up Friday morning, so did the ministers who do outreach work among the unsheltered.

They hit the streets early trying to keep the homeless from freezing to death in the cold.

Under the historic Hays Street bridge, where more than a dozen makeshift shelters of tents, tarps and cardboard have sprouted, a caravan of relief arrived from Thy Kingdom ministries.

Adrian Barrera said the night had been so cold, they had trouble luring people out of their shelters.

"Many don't want to get out of their beds because they are still frozen. You know, they are thawing right now. They are literally like, 'I have been bundled up so tight,'" Barrera said.

With a small group of volunteers, they laid out a warm spread on a small table.

Barrera said, "Today it's the hot coffee and what we would call atole, or oatmeal, or it's really a rice pudding. Like a hot cup of rice with milk."