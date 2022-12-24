Leaders are working hard to help those in need, but they also need your help

It is easier than ever to support charitable causes during the big freeze.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — While it is so bitterly cold, the city, the county and charities are working hard to save unsheltered people from freezing to death, but they all acknowledge they can't do the job by themselves.

Advocates for the homeless say anyone can be a part of what they call "mutual aid." That means when times are tough, everyone can do something to help those who need it most.

One west-side volunteer says sometimes it can be as simple as a phone call.

Susana Segura calls her mutual aid effort to help the unsheltered in her west San Antonio neighborhood Bread and Blankets.

"If possible, you can always volunteer to make a phone call for them. If they have somewhere to go, sometimes they don't have a phone but they do have somebody that they could call, so offer to make that phone call for them."

The volunteer director of the Catholic Worker House said online donations are easy for everyone, and they are becoming an increasingly valuable part of their support system.

Plauche said, "It's interesting because a lot of people saved it to their lists and punch, punch and they know exactly what we need."

Maria C. Turvin with Yanawana Herbolarios said their outreach teams are using hot water to help save people from the bitter cold.

Turvin said large coolers can be used to keep water hot, and that can be used for hot drinks and single servings of instant soup.

Disposable hand warmers provide lots of relief and can be easily ordered online in bulk, Turvin said.

The wish list for Turvin's group can be found here. And Segura's group is here at this link.