Neighbors step up to help well-known professor and LGBTQ advocate after fall leaves her paralyzed

SAN ANTONIO — Dr. Jolyn Mikow is known for her successful work at UTSA’s Department of Social Work downtown, and for her happy socks.

Elizabeth Cruz, an adjunct UTSA professor and a former student of Mikow's-turned-mentee, is just one of many people who have been touched by Mikow’s work and dedication.

“She’s one of those professors that pushes you to think further outside of the box,” Cruz said.

Mikow has also dedicated a large part of her life to serving marginalized communities.

Dr. Candice Christensen is a colleague of Dr. Mikow.

“Jolyn really has an affinity for communities that are vulnerable," said Dr. Candice Christensen, a colleague. "She really focused her career on child welfare and, upon retirement, really focused on the LGBTQ+ community."

Now, after a hard fall left Mikow paralyzed from the neck down last November, this community powerhouse is working to get moving again.

“I’ve got to say, I’m still in shock, because this is an individual that is very active. I mean remodeling, climbing up ladders, going under the house to check the foundation,” Cruz said. “We are a part of her professional legacy. She’s help develop so many of us. She’s just incredible. If anyone can get through this, she can.”

Some of her students, former students, coworkers and friends have started a GoFundMe to give back to someone who have given so much to them.

The money will help cover Mikows medical expenses, equipment and legal fees.

“Jolyn has such a strong passion for mentorship and community engagement and has created such an amazing legacy. The least we can do is help her in this time of need,” Christensen said.