SAN ANTONIO — As the temps fall and the Alamo City grows colder, the San Antonio Fire Department has released tips on preventing heating fires from happening:
- Test smoke alarms at least once a month.
- Install and maintain CO (carbon monoxide) alarms to avoid the risk of CO poisoning.
- Keep anything that can burn at least three-feet away from heating equipment, like the furnace, fireplace, wood stove or portable space heater.
- Have a three-foot “kid-safe zone” around open fires and space heaters.
- Never use your oven to heat your home.
- Have heating equipment and chimneys cleaned and inspected every year by a qualified professional.
- Remember to turn portable heaters off when leaving the room or going to bed.
- Make sure the fireplace has a sturdy screen to stop sparks from flying into the room. Ashes should be cool before putting them in a metal container. Keep the container a safe distance away from your home.