Heat goes out at animal rescue center, community steps up to help

SAN ANTONIO — On Friday, San Antonio Pets Alive (SAPA) put out an urgent request for fosters after heating malfunction.
The rescue center on Marbach Road quickly dropped into the 50s.
“Our heater did not seem to be able to keep up with the very cold weather outside,” said Marissa Kilgore, the Senior Director of Lifesaving Operations at SAPA. “I think it’s just not meant for the temperatures that we have been seeing.”
SAPA takes animals off the city’s euthanasia list.
“The majority of our animals reside in people’s homes where we get to learn more about them," said Kilgore. "They learn manners and become more adoptable."
When staff notified the community about the dire need for homes over the Christmas weekend, many stepped up.
Most of the animals were gone by the afternoon.
“They will be in homes for the holidays which is just really heartwarming,” Kilgore said.
The need never stops, though.
A Code Red is called when city shelters put 25 or more dogs on the euthanasia list.
This year, there have been many Code Reds.
“There have been a lot more than last year,” said Kilgore. “We have had three this week, eight in the last week, and 13 in the month of December.”
San Antonio Pets Alive is asking to people to consider fostering. Short-term and long-term programs are available.
During the winter freeze, the nonprofit is also reminding people to bring their pets indoors or make sure they have a warm outdoor shelter and water.
If you come across lost pets, Kilgore recommends bringing them indoors and finding their owner through neighborhood and groups.