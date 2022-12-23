Heat goes out at animal rescue center, community steps up to help

UPDATE: 20 dogs and 1 cat went on a staycation and will be in a warm home for the holidays!!! 🙌🎄❄️ You all are AMAZING!!! Our Medical Care Center was in the 50’s this morning, and we asked for short-term fosters. So far, 11 of our pups and 1 cat have left with a foster, and fosters are still coming to our clinic! Our clinic is warmer now 🙌, but we expect it to get colder again tonight. Our building and equipment do not handle these temperatures well, and we are grateful for San Antonians stepping up to help. Our animals are already loving the fact they’re out of their kennels, and our team can spend more time with the pups and cats still here. We still have animals in our kennels at our Building One Rescue Center and Medical Care Center, but fosters can only come by TODAY till 6pm. We will be closed tomorrow and Sunday (team members will be coming to care for our animals, but we wont be open for visitors). SAPA! Foster Application: https://www.sanantoniopetsalive.org/programs/foster