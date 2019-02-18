SAN ANTONIO — Loading a truck with groceries is something Russell Faulkner and Alice Perez don't take for granted. The couple from San Antonio's south side knows how tough accessing fresh food can be in this part of town.

"My son lives on Presa - on South Presa," said Perez. "He has to either take the bus or walk, you know. It's hard to get around without a vehicle. You can't just pack up all your groceries on the bus."

In the past, Perez has driven her son to the grocery store to get fresh produce. But thanks to a new initiative, those car rides won't be necessary much longer.

District 3 is planning a Healthy Corner Store Initiative, which will bring fresh fruits and vegetables to local shops on the south side. Councilwoman Rebecca Viagran said it's a necessary response to the region's status as a food desert.

"It's about radius and how long does it take you to get fresh fruits and vegetables," she said. "There are no grocery stores in the area that can provide that."

Within a few months, neighbors will be able to find fresh produce at corner stores who choose to opt into the program. The fruits and vegetables will be supplied by community partners, like River City Produce. While River City Produce is not located in District 3, the company felt compelled to help.

"We would be the distributor to all those corner stores," explained Chris Uribe of River City Produce. "Everyone should have access to fresh fruits and vegetables. It changes your life - it helps you look at things in a different perspective."

University of Incarnate Word and Food Policy Council of San Antonio will also work on the initiative.

Councilwoman Viagran said the action is inspired by how the district is expanding.

"The only way we can continue to grow as a city is to grow south," she said. "We need to keep up with our residents."

She also said the healthy corner stores will be a temporary fix to a much bigger goal: installing more grocery stores in the area.

"Southside ISD has been very desiring of a grocery store or HEB to come out to that area," she said.