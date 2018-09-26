CONVERSE, Texas — A country gem hidden in the city serves as a haven for local youth and rescued horses.

Hidden Springs Youth Ranch is, perhaps, the best kept rural secret on the city's northeast side unbridling hope for countless families. Many of the horses on this ranch arrived in critical health conditions caused by neglect or abuse from previous owners. One would think it would be sole responsibility of the city's most experienced vets to nurse these animals back into full strength, but as ranch owner Pam Colaw suggests, some of the greatest healing touches are made with the smallest hands.

Once horses are treated for their physical conditions, they're tamed and exposed to kids for emotional healing. Every week, Hidden Springs hosts outreach events for children of all ages and from all backgrounds. Many of the youth participating in programs share very similar traumatic stories with the rescued horses, causing an almost immediate bond between them.

"Every one of our horses has their own story. One of our horses was bullied. Bullying is a big thing a lot of schools and kids deal with. We tell these kids the horses' stories, and they bond with these animals, and walk away with so much confidence," sessions coordinator Angie Roper said.

Hidden Springs Youth Ranch is an experience open to the community completely free of charge. They welcome the support of volunteers and donors that can help them sustain the model of rescuing & repurposing horses, mentoring youth, and building faith.

To get involved as a supporter in any capacity, visit www.hsyr.org or email info@hsyr.org. The ranch is located at 5890 FM 1516 N. Converse, Texas.

