SAN ANTONIO — Halloween came early at Haven for Hope in downtown San Antonio as families trick-or-treated in a series of fun houses, giving children and their parents a chance to make memories together.

"This is about creating an experience and a memory and an opportunity to be a kid but maybe remember it the rest of your life," said Haven for Hope CEO Kenny Wilson.

Haven for Hope offers hope and new beginnings for people experiencing homelessness. For families that often includes children, and Wilson says Haven is seeing an "all-time high" number of them.

More than 300 children will fill their buckets during trick-or-treating events as they visit each decorated pop-up, planned by different departments with themes like a Winter Wonderland and Willy Wonka's chocolate factory.

"I just love this day because it's emblematic of what happens at Haven for Hope—a lot of people helping people who need to move to a better place in life, and that's what happens here every day," Wilson said.

While it's fun for kids, it can also be formative for parents, many of whom are on their own journeys.

"For the parents to essentially provide for their children a safe, memorable experience is an effort of dignity," Wilson said. "It helps them be a parent and be safe and happy and have a great time."

San Antonians can support Haven for Hope by giving bedding, clothes and hygiene products, or by making a monetary donation. To learn more about the mission of Haven for Hope or to help, click here.

