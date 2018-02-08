Children in one local school district have one less worry before school starts in a few weeks.

Students in the Harlandale School District head back to class on August 27. But for the principal of Stonewall Flanders Elementary School and some of the teachers, they've already been at work getting kids jazzed up for the start of the year by going door to door with backpacks to help kick start the year off right.

"We want them to come to school, and we do we want them in there as much as they can be in there. But we need to do more of an outreach,” Principal Dr. Traci Smith said.

"It’s important to get into our students’ community so we can see where they live," teacher Brook Syring added.

Syring and fellow teacher Yesenia Luevanos took to the streets after filling backpacks with swag like t-shirts, a back-to-school letter, and a book to read.

"We are giving them a book in case they haven't read all summer,” Dr. Smith said. “It's a reminder to start because there is the summer slide."

The students said they are excited for the school year, but what are the adults looking forward to?

" I'm just excited to see them again from the summer and see how much they've read," Luevanos said.

"The students and their excitement about coming back,” Lyring added.

The school will be going door-to-door again next week to hand out backpacks to their kindergarten and pre-K students.

