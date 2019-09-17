SAN ANTONIO — Harlandale Independent School District’s Bilingual, ESL Department hosted an evening filled with music, art and learning at Carroll Bell Elementary to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

Administrators, teachers, parents and students were welcomed with a Mariachi. “This was an opportunity to honor our traditions, our heritage and our children,” Harlandale ISD Bilingual, ESL Coordinator Rosa Palafox-Torres said.

Attendees also enjoyed poetry readings from San Antonio Poet Laureate Octavio Quintanilla, who debuted an original piece about the emotional history of his name, inspired by the student art exhibit.

“As part of the celebration, our students researched their names and learned the story behind their names, and in it, I think they found the hopes and dreams that their parents had when they named them," said Palafox-Torres.

Palafox-Torres encourages schools and the community to share photos of their Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations using the #YoSoyHarlandale and #OrgulloBilingüe.