Violators can be charged with a misdemeanor and forced to pay a fine in some places.

NORFOLK, Va. — No, it's not a sequel to the movie "Footloose." Yes, it is illegal for teens to trick or treat in most of Hampton Roads.

Gloucester County is the only place with no laws, but even they have official guidelines.

Here's a breakdown of the laws and punishments in each city:

Norfolk

According to Municode.com, Norfolk's city code states that anyone over the age of 12 who goes trick-or-treating is guilty of a class 4 misdemeanor.

Anyone caught trick or treating past 8 p.m. is guilty of the same charge, the code said.

The law clarified that parents are always allowed to accompany the children in their custody trick or treating.

Portsmouth

Portsmouth's city code states that anyone over the age of 12 caught trick-or-treating is guilty of a class 3 misdemeanor, but parents can accompany their kids.

The same charge will be given to anyone caught trick or treating past 8 p.m.

Virginia Beach

Anybody over the age of 12 trick-or-treating in Virginia Beach, or anyone trick-or-treating past 8 p.m. in the city is guilty of a class 4 misdemeanor.

Chesapeake

Chesapeake raises the max age of trick-or-treaters to 14, but anyone older than that caught trick-or-treating is guilty of a class 4 misdemeanor. And so is anyone caught trick-or-treating past 8 p.m., according to the city's code.

Suffolk

It is against the law for people over 12 to trick or treat in Suffolk, and trick or treating ends at 8 p.m. -- anyone who violates those codes is guilty of a class 4 misdemeanor.

Gloucester

Gloucester County does not have set laws, but a spokesperson for the city said trick-or-treating is limited to those 12 and under and should be carried out between 6 and 8 p.m.

Hampton

A City of Hampton ordinance states anyone over the age of 12 who is trick-or-treating is guilty of a class 4 misdemeanor, which is punishable with a fine of up to $250. The ordinance also states any trick-or-treating after 8 p.m. is also a class 4 misdemeanor.

Newport News

Anybody beyond the seventh grade or the age of 12 who goes trick-or-treating is guilty of a class 4 misdemeanor, according to the Newport News City Code.