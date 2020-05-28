Got hail damage? USAA has some tips for those preparing to submit claims

SAN ANTONIO — After a night of spring storms that brought lightning shows and snapped large trees in the San Antonio metro, residents are also surveying damage left behind by the dumping of hail, which was as big as limes in some areas of the city.
KENS 5 viewers sent in dozens of photos Wednesday night, showing just how wide a swatch of south Texas received a pounding from the falling ice. To make things a bit easier for them, USAA is offering some tips as they make claims and, just as importantly, as the potential for severe weather continues on Thursday.
- "Take reasonable steps to protect your property from further damage" in case more storms roll through, including boarding up windows.
- "Save receipts for what you spend," so they can be sent to claims adjuster to maximize your chance for reimbursement.
- "Photograph debris or destroyed items before having them removed or repaired," and make sure you're not putting yourself in harm's way to do so.
- "Beware of contractors who ask for a large amount of money upfront and whose bids are very low." In the same vein, make sure whichever contractors you choose to work with are "qualified, licensed and insured."
- "Work with your insurance company" as well as the Better Business Bureau to get connected to reputable contractors.
- "Don't make permanent repairs" until your damage has been looked at by a claims adjuster.