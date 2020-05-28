Got hail damage? USAA has some tips for those preparing to submit claims

SAN ANTONIO — After a night of spring storms that brought lightning shows and snapped large trees in the San Antonio metro, residents are also surveying damage left behind by the dumping of hail, which was as big as limes in some areas of the city.

KENS 5 viewers sent in dozens of photos Wednesday night, showing just how wide a swatch of south Texas received a pounding from the falling ice. To make things a bit easier for them, USAA is offering some tips as they make claims and, just as importantly, as the potential for severe weather continues on Thursday.