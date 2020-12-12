H-E-B to distribute more than 10,000 holidays meals during 'Feast of Sharing'

Meal distribution will be held on December 15 at the AT&T Center.

SAN ANTONIO — H-E-B is helping families in need by distributing more than 10,000 holiday meals next week.

As part of the annual H-E-B Feast of Sharing, H-E-B Partners, in partnership with the San Antonio Food Bank, will pass out holiday meals to San Antonians in need.

The meal distribution will begin at 9 a.m. on December 15 at the AT&T Center.

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year's H-E-B Feast of Sharing will not include the traditional in-person dinner events or volunteer opportunities. Instead, H-E-B will donate more than 340,000 meals to support hunger relief efforts in Texas and Mexico this holiday season.

At home in the Lone Star State, the San Antonio-based supermarket chain will make monetary and food donations to 18 Texas food banks and more than 40 hunger relief agencies.

The Feast of Sharing, which began in 1989, is part of H-E-B's Hunger Relief Program, which works to percent hunger in the more than 300 communities H-E-B serves.