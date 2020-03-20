AUSTIN, Texas — H-E-B, the Central Texas Food Bank and Capital Metro have teamed up to offer Help-at-Home kits to elderly and disabled citizens across Austin as the coronavirus outbreak spreads.

The Texas grocer said it has donated $150,000 to support the effort and deliver the kits to MetroAccess customers. MetroAccess offers transit to people with disabilities unable to use regular public transportation.

“We want to make sure that our most vulnerable customers can stay at home to protect their health and safety, and not worry about how they will get basic necessities,” said Chad Ballentine, Capital Metro vice president of demand response and innovative mobility.

The kits will provide shelf-stable items such as peanut butter, rice, soup, canned vegetables and other pantry staples, Capital Metro said on Friday.

Earlier this week, H-E-B announced it was investing $1.2 million in Feeding Texas and delivering a trailer of food to the Central Texas Food Bank.

The supermarket chain’s Hunger Relief Program donates millions of pounds of food each year to families in need.

The Help-at-Home kid delivery program begins on Monday.

