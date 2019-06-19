GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas — KC Walker Rodriguez fought back tears as she walked KENS 5 through what’s left of her family home. “Now looking at it, I think we could have been in that,” Walker Rodriguez said. ”We could have been stuck in that.”

Early Monday morning, when severe weather was sweeping through the area, the family suddenly heard a loud boom.

It was like “very loud fire crackers,” Walker Rodriguez said. "Just a really loud boom. Kind of popping sounds and then the lights flickered and they came back on.”

Her husband went to check around the house and knew something was wrong. "He ran to the back and told us, 'the house is on fire' and we need to get out, ” Walker Rodriguez said .

"Within a few seconds, the house was full of smoke. The fire alarms went off and I grabbed my daughter because I could hear her yelling for me and I grabbed the dog and ran out the front door.”

They all made it out safe, but the house, garage and SUV were all a total loss. She said this is the fourth house in five years that was struck by lightning in the Santa Clara neighborhood.

”Today it has hit me a little bit more. We really lost our home, ” she said.

Their 6 year old daughter’s hearing aids were also burned. "She told me, 'Mommy, lightning melted our home.’”

The homeowner told KENS 5 she wanted to thank everyone, including her neighbors for all their help and support. The family started a GoFundMe to help her hearing-impaired daughter get what she needs. They have nothing left but their Bible and a picture of her dad, she said.

"I could have lost my family," Walker Rodriguez said. "This is a house and our memories are in it, but you can’t replace your family. I’m just happy we got out okay and that we have a lot of amazing neighbors that have helped."

