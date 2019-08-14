NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A mobile home fire claimed the life of a 50-year-old woman in New Braunfels over the weekend.

Local officials identified the victim as Loretta Johnson.

Guadalupe County Fire Marshal Patrick Pinder said the call for the structure fire came in around 10 p.m. on Sunday. Multiple volunteer departments responded to the home on the 200 block of Enchantment Lane.

Courtesy / Guadalupe County Fire

Pinder said Johnson was unconscious by the time she was pulled out of the home. First responders began administering CPR and were able to get a pulse before the victim was taken to the hospital. On Tuesday, Pinder said, the local medical examiner called to let him know that she had passed away.

Pinder said Johnson had burns on more than 50% of her body, and also inhaled a lot of smoke.

Johnson’s husband was home at the time and made it out OK, but Pinder said their family dog was locked in a crate and died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently "undetermined,” but Pinder said he doesn’t expect foul play. Neighbors told officials the fire started outside the home.

KENS 5 is working to get in touch with the victim’s husband and sister.