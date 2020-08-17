Group offers free healthcare to homeless community across San Antonio

The healers come from a variety of health care backgrounds, but they are united in purpose. The group is called Yanawana Herbolarios.

SAN ANTONIO — In a brushy area behind a south side big box store near South Zarzamora and Military Drive, volunteer medics have been coaxing homeless people to come out of hiding.

They have been offering free health care to the wounded and needy at a shade tree clinic, where they said there are no walls and no barriers to a better life.

The healers come from a variety of health care backgrounds, but they are united in purpose.

The group is called Yanawana Herbolarios.

Before the pandemic, volunteers had been offering their services at clinics around the city, but now, with homeless shelters limiting the number of people they serve and health care needs growing, they have taken their care campaign to the streets.

Maria Turvin, who helps lead the group’s outreach efforts, said “Our street clinicians go into the houseless community.”

Turvin said their purpose is to offer comprehensive care. “It’s to empower the people, to help them learn to take care of themselves, their physical health, spiritual health and mental health.”

They travel the hidden recesses where people hide and go into places that many people fear to enter, to help people like Yoli, who said a dog attack two years ago left her with an infection that has not healed.

Yoli said she went to a hospital when it happened, but she was turned away. Now, though?

“They been cleaning my leg like nobody else did after I went to the hospital and they never did nothing for me, not even clean my leg. Nothing,” Yoli said.

Yoli said the treatments she has been receiving every few days for the last few weeks are making a real difference, giving her hope.

Yoli said “We need people like them because nobody cares. You need people that really care for someone else. This is a blessing.”

Turvin said her clinicians are loving servants who use their hands and hearts to help those often ignored.

“I think really the most important thing we do as street clinicians is just connecting with them as human beings and really having them feel seen and heard and loved and cared for,” Turvin said.

Turvin said even though these healers may not look like traditional first responders, they are life savers, nonetheless.

“We work a lot with wound care, diabetes, mental health,” Turvin said.

Volunteers said now is a perfect time for anyone who wants to make a difference to do something to help.

Turvin said “Think about it! Have some compassion! Give them back their dignity. The cost of being houseless should not be the loss of your dignity.”

Turvin said helping to provide simple necessities is critical.

“Hygiene. Water. Access to trash cans. I think there’s this misunderstanding or something that when you become homeless, like all of a sudden, you don’t care about hygiene and that’s not true,” Turvin said.

The group accepts donations of time and talent, and of course cash and supplies.

“Bring trash bags. Bring me a trash can. Bring me a broom. Bring me a dustpan. Those are literally the top requests we get.” Turvin said.