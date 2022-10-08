Texas police department welcomes 5-year-old battling cancer to its ranks

Isabella, who is in her second battle with neuroblastoma, is now the newest officer in town.

GRANITE SHOALS, Texas — The Granite Shoals Police Department in Burnet County has a new officer ⁠in town, but she's a little younger than the rest of the department.

Isabella, who is just 5 years old, was recently welcomed to the department as she battles high-risk neuroblastoma. This is her second time with cancer after first being diagnosed and treated back in 2020.

The department said GSPD Sgt. Allen Miley first met Isabella in 2020 during a birthday drive-by at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. She was at the end of her first battle with neuroblastoma at the time.

The GSPD Officer's Association held a brisket fundraiser after that to help Isabella and her family with the expenses needed to travel and stay with Isabella during her treatment.

Now, more than a year later, she's battling cancer again and is heading into her seventh round of chemotherapy. That will consist of a month-long stay in the hospital.

Ahead of the treatment, the police department and the Granite Shoals City Council presented Isabella with a GSPD custom-made badge with her name and a purple ribbon in the middle.

The family has a GoFundMe account set up to help with medical and living expenses.

