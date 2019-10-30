SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio grandmother said she's pushing back against crime in her northeast side neighborhood.

Esperanza Leal has lived in the Stonewood neighborhood for 15 years. She said she's recently seen a spike in property crime, including robberies and burglaries of homes and cars.

"It's scary," she said. "Everyone is always watching over their shoulders. We don't feel safe in our neighborhood anymore."

She said at least 30 neighbors have turned over home surveillance video of robberies, burglaries, and attacks plaguing their neighborhood. She said the crime trends are even prompting people to move out.

Now, Leal is gathering petitions to request increased police patrols and she's asking city leaders to help keep their property value from dropping.

"I just need the help of everybody that lives here," Leal said. "If we don't do anything about it, the neighborhood will fall to pieces. Nobody will want to move-in here."

She has taken this task on her own, hoping to get at least 1,000 petitions signed. You can contact her at woodstonesafety@gmail.com.

