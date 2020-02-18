SAN ANTONIO — Good things are happening!

Monday is National Random Acts of Kindness Day, and KENS 5 is excited to be kicking off a new community initiative.

KENS 5 and Champion A/C have formed a "Kindness Crew" that will surprise people across the city of San Antonio with acts of good all year.

Eyewitness News reporter Jon Coker went to the San Antonio Livestock Show and Rodeo for the first round-up of "Good Things Happen":

KENS 5's "Good Things Happens" is a sponsored segment.