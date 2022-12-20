Celebrating an early Christmas with need South Texas children | Good Things Happen

KENS 5 teamed up with Hermann Sons to surprise the children being serviced by TruLight 127 Ministries.

SAN ANTONIO — They say it takes a village to raise a child. One organization that works to help South Texas's foster kids was recently calling the village to action.

Seguin-headquartered TruLight 127 Ministries is seeking the community's support to continue helping needy children.

"We are asking mostly for a miracle and for prayers, because I do not want to have to say no to kids for a long time," said Sondra Ajasin, founder and CEO of TruLight 127.

San Antonio nonprofit Hermann Sons heard the call, and presented Ajasin's ministry with $7,500 to continue serving local youth. KENS 5 wanted to help out too; so we asked Santa to stop by a bit early and provide some of TruLight's kids with Christmas gifts.

Click the video above to watch the surprise unfold.

