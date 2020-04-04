SAN ANTONIO — Times are tough right now, and life has been flipped on its head for pretty much everyone in the country. But, despite it all, some San Antonians are still taking time to go above and beyond to make good things happen for their neighbors.

The owner of an Alamo City restaurant, Toro Kitchen + Bar, has partnered with other food-related organizations to give away 500 free meals to people in the food and hospitality industry, many of whom have lost their jobs.

"All of these people are accustomed to eating in great restaurants, so we wanted to give them a great menu so they can enjoy with their families," said Gerardo De Anda, owner of Toro Kitchen + Bar.

All they have to do is drive up to Toro, tell them which restaurant they work for and they'll get a free meal. De Anda said these meal distributions are something he'd like to do on a weekly basis. The next two weeks are planned, he said, but he hopes to expand beyond that.

