"We just could not abandon this project. We couldn't abandon the kids," the camp's founder says.

SAN ANTONIO — For the young cancer patients at Methodist Hospital, the volunteers of Camp Braveheart provide games, fun and much-needed distraction from what might otherwise be an anxious moment in their lives.

The pandemic hasn't stopped them from holding their year-round summer camps, though they did have to adjust to a virtual environment to put smiles on the face of the patients this year.