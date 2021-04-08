Giving back to San Antonians ahead of the new school year | Good Things Happen

As parents prepared to send their kids back to school, KENS 5 offered visitors one final summer fun experience for free.

SAN ANTONIO — KENS 5 is taking Good Things Happen to higher heights this month with our friends at Urban Air Adventure Park. This kindness mission was all about families and fun. As parents prepared to send their kids back to school, KENS 5 offered visitors one final summer fun experience for free. Guests were surprised with an afternoon of free attractions at Urban Air Park North, and each jumper went home with a complimentary pair of colorful jump socks.

"I'm so excited about [KENS 5 and Urban Air making good things happen], because my granddaughter gets to come here and play," said two-time world champion boxer Jesse James Leija.

Leija enjoyed the afternoon at the park with his wife and granddaughter. He told KENS 5 that it's always best for kids to get out and be active instead of spending hours on electronics. "I always tell clients or young kids, 'Don't just play the game. Be the game,'" he said.

"Urban Air is all about giving back," said John Hogan, Urban Air general manager. "In a time like these, it's always a pleasure to help others." Hogan shared the same sentiments as the park's owners. Paul and Michele Hoskins own the Park North and Windcrest locations. They said community outreach was the secret strategy that caused their businesses to succeed even during the most challenging months of the pandemic. "It's amazing to us, because while we've focused on giving back to the community, God has continued to provide for our business," said Michele Hoskins.

