Sweet and savory surprises for football fans

KENS 5 crashes Harlandale concession stand with free food.

SAN ANTONIO — Cake-N-Que is a family-owned catering company just as popular for supporting our local military and the city's youth as it is for its sweet and savory menu.

During high school football season, you can find them taking on the hungry crowds at Harlandale Memorial Stadium's concession stand. KENS 5 stepped into the kitchen with their "Hanger Management Team" to make some Good Things Happen at McCollum High School's homecoming game.

"I like the look on their faces," said David Daniel, Cake-N-Que co-owner. "A lot of them are trying to feed four and five kids to come out to see their favorite school team."

From chips, drinks and popcorn to hotdogs, brisket nachos and hot Cheetos with cheese, dozens of fans bombarded the concession stand window prepared to pay when KENS 5 and Cake-N-Que surprised them with the exciting news.

More than 30 families scored their favorite games snacks for free.

"We love making Good Things Happen in the community," said Shawn Daniel, Cake-N-Que co-owner. "Just reaching out to people, touching lives and putting a smile on people's face."

The couple recruits volunteers from Lackland Air Force Base to run the Hanger Management Team kitchen crew. At the end of the night, a generous portion of the proceeds is donated to the Lackland booster clubs and local youth programs.