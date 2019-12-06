SAN ANTONIO — A Good Samaritan shared the critical decisions he made with the help of EMTs and firefighters after a man in his neighborhood was struck by lightning.

U.S. Army Captain Robert Blume, a Physician Assistant, said he was on his way home when he came across a home flooded with patrol cars and an ambulance. When he stopped, he discovered a man on the roof had been struck by lightning.

Officials say Joshua Favor, 21, was delivering roofing material to a home in far north Bexar County when he was electrocuted.

“It was pouring rain and there was a lot of lightning," Blume said. He said while he felt some fear, he knew he could help and jumped into action after presenting himself to officials on the scene.

"I just ran through their (the neighbors') yard and saw a ladder and just ran up the ladder," Blume said. On the roof, he found EMTs working on Favor.

"His head was rolled to the side and I noticed a lots of exit wounds to his lower legs and the bottom of his feet, just lying there lifeless," Blume said.

Blume said his medical experience with trauma wounds on the battlefield overseas instantly kicked in and he began making critical decisions with the help of EMTs and firefighters.

"I said, 'hey we need to get an airway in him,' Blume said after he didn’t feel a pulse.

Blume said he felt they were losing Favor, but he never gave up. Favor’s life lingered with each passing second and Blume said he knew they had to get him off the roof to increase his chances of surviving. In the downpour, he said he asked the battalion chief to help bring Favor off the roof. Using a safety harness, a team helped get Favor on the ground.

"There was three of us holding the rope and a very strong firefighter on a ladder that was cradling him," Blume said.

Favor was then rushed to the hospital. Blume asked Favor’s co-worker to deliver a vital message to his family.

"I said, just know that I prayed the whole time we were working on him and that no one gave up,” Blume said. “I said, 'please tell the family that everyone did everything they could, and nobody stopped.'"

Blume believed Favor died. He said it wasn’t until the next day he found out through KENS 5 that Favor survived. Wanting to confirm the miracle, Blume made a trip to BAMC, where he unexpectedly connected with Favor’s family.

He said Favor’s sister called him an angel for saving her brothers life.

“I just kept saying, 'no,'” Blume said. He said he was just at the right place at the right time and grateful for the EMTs, firefighters and officers on the scene, who all played a vital role in giving Favor a second chance at life.

Blume has served more than two decades in the Army and has been a certified physician assistant for nine years.

If you would like to help cover medical expenses for Favor, you can donate to the GoFundMe account.