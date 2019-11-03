SAN ANTONIO — Gone but never forgotten. Family and friends gathered Sunday night to remember their loved ones after the man convicted of murdering four women is now behind bars.

“I don’t even know if there’s any words to describe the pain,” Leslie Balderas said.

Nearly five years ago, Celia Lopez was murdered. Balderas keeps the memory of her sister alive, especially for her three nieces, the three little girls left behind.

Johnny Joe Avalos was convicted and sentenced on Feb. 19 for the murder of Lopez and three other women. His attorney said he admitted to killing a fifth woman.

“Each one of these women made a difference in everybody's life,” Balderas said.

The victims’ families gathered Sunday to remember those they lost. The Victory Outreach Church sponsored the tribute service for the women now called “Twilight Treasures’ Angels.”

Pastor Louis Molinas said it was important to the church to hold the memorial service as they are involved in outreach all over the city.

“They are somebody. They are somebody’s daughter, somebody’s aunt, somebody’s mom,” Molinas said.

Valerie Salinas also lost her sister, Rosemary Perez. “I know it hurts, but at the same time, I don't want anybody to forget what we had. She was still a life,” said Salinas.

Through song, prayer, and fellowship, the families found peace for their angels that will be missed, but never forgotten.

“Tomorrow’s never promised,” Balderas said. “Tell your loved ones how much they mean to you, because they might not be there when you wake up."

