SAN ANTONIO — For the first time in a long time, you can go out this weekend for dinner and a movie. But it will look different than normal.

Santikos Entertainment announced Wednesday it would open its Palladium, Cibolo and Casa Blanca locations on Saturday. EVO Entertainment, meanwhile, will welcome moviegoers back to its Schertz location starting Monday. Meanwhile, Alamo Drafthouse, Cinemark, Regal and AMC theaters will remain closed for the time being.

In a recent video announcement, Santikos Entertainment CEO Tim Handren explained the company's approach to reopening.

"Safety first, and we believe we're being extremely responsible in terms of how we can open," Handren said.

Before you enter the building, employees will ask if you have a face mask and if you've been in close contact with a sick person in the past 14 days.

In the lobby, markers on the ground will help people stay six feet apart while in line.

Tickets can be bought ahead of time online or at the theater. But cash won't be accepted for ticket or concession transactions. If you only have cash, you'll need to exchange it for a gift card to use for purchases in the theater.

Food and drink will still be available from a limited menu. No refills will be allowed on fountain drinks or popcorn, but their prices have been reduced.

Meanwhile, auditoriums will have limited seating to allow for social distancing, but families will be allowed to sit together.

Arcade areas will remain closed.

With occupancy limited to 25%, Santikos says it doesn't expect to turn a profit by reopening now.

"We aren't doing this to make money, frankly," Handren said. "In fact, we won't be making any money. We'll be employing some of our employees, giving them their jobs back."

