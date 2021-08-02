GoFundMe started for North East ISD officer killed in wreck

The 27-year-old officer perished on the scene.

SAN ANTONIO — Matthew Krupa was just 27 when he died Thursday morning, after police say he swerved to avoid hitting another car while on his way to work.

Officers say the other car didn’t stop driving through the intersections of Broadway and Gulf Mart Street.

Officer Krupa’s Jeep Wrangler flipped after hitting the vehicle, and a group of

Good Samaritans rushed to help get him out. But the efforts were in vain; Krupa didn’t make it out.

“I just hoped it wasn’t real life, and it still doesn’t feel like real life. I just keep hoping he’s going to come over and see his daughter," said Krupa's wife, Emylee Krupa. "It just doesn’t feel like real life and I have the biggest heart break you can imagine. It’s just an awful feeling."

He had just started working as a North East Independent School District police officer Wednesday. Krupa leaves behind his wife and 10-month-old daughter, Mayleigh Krupa.

“He started a new job so he could be closer to closer to May. So he could see her more often,” Emily Krupa said. "I always felt like I had to prepare myself for something like this, but I never imagined that it would actually happen.”

Emylee Krupa says her husband loved his daughter more than anything in the world. A GoFundMe has been started in his honor to raise money for Mayleigh’s future education cost.

“I just know he wanted her set, have her to be able to do whatever she wants and have her reach her dreams and goal,” Emylee Krupa said.

She says she’s looking forward to telling their daughter how special her dad was.

“All he wanted to do was make everyone happy and be there for everyone," she said. "He was a hero, in my opinion, and I want her to know he was a hero."