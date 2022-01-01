UPDATE: Aggies helping Aggies | GoFundMe for expectant couple who lost everything in CO fires raises tens of thousands

Stephen and Savannah Wenzel had to leave their home and the fire destroyed everything. They are expecting their first child in two weeks.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — It's Aggies helping Aggies, the Spirit of Aggieland. In 24 hours, nearly $30,000 has been raised for Stephen and Savannah Wenzel who lost everything in the Boulder County Colorado wildfires. The stress of losing your home and everything you've ever owned can be overwhelming, but the couple is also expecting their first child in just two weeks.

The outpouring of support is just another example of how you may take an Aggie out of Aggieland, but the bond lasts a lifetime.

PREVIOUS STORY: Friday, December 31, 2021

A GoFundMe page has been set up for two Aggies who lost everything they owned in the Boulder County Colorado wildfires.

Stephen and Savannah Wenzel were forced to leave everything behind when the wildfires reached the towns of Superior and Louisville, Colorado. The toughest part is the couple is just two weeks away from the birth of their first child, a baby girl.

Nearly $6,000 has been raised in just a few hours, but fund organizers are hoping to get a little more since the couple has lost everything. The fund will be used to buy clothing, food and baby supplies they had been gathering for their growing family.

If you would like to help the Wenzels and others like them, there are several organizations collecting donations. The Marshall Fire has destroyed more than 500 homes and tens of thousands of people have been forced to leave everything behind.

If you would like more information on how to help, you can email Boulder County at esf19@bouldercounty.org

You can also visit Boulderoem.com (the Office of Emergency Management) and there are instructions on how you can safely donate money.