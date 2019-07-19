SAN ANTONIO — As if you needed extra motivation to get out and see Disney's photorealistic reimagining of "The Lion King," which releases nationwide this weekend, you also have the chance to come home from the movie with your very own house-lion (Translation: Cat).

That adoption event, a collaboration between the Alamo Drafthouse and San Antonio Pets Alive!, is being held from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday at the Alamo Drafthouse Park North, located off NW Loop 410.

Even if you're not looking to add to your family, moviegoers to the screening will still be able to help out: $3 from each ticket sold will be handed off to SAPA! to "help support cat adoptions and rescues," according to the city shelter's website.

For more information on the event, email events@sapetsalive.org or click here.