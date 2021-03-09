Girl Scouts introduce new cookie for 2022

Adventurefuls are an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Do you wait for Girl Scout Cookie season all year? Do you stock up every year so you never run out? In 2022, there will be a new cookie to crave called Adventurefuls.

"We are more than selling Girl Scout cookies, girls are giving back to their community, they're doing big community projects, they're earning badges and all sorts of things," Michelle Martinez with Girl Scouts of Greater South Texas said.

Don't forget, when you make a Girl Scout Cookie purchase, you’re helping the next generation of young female entrepreneurs get an important taste of what it takes to be successful.

The Girl Scouts of Greater South Texas are also always looking for more recruits to join.

The scouts have gone virtual during the pandemic but are starting face-to-face meetings again. They will still accompany those who want to join but aren't comfortable with face-to-face meetings.

"We do offer a virtual troop setting where it is staff led and they meet twice a month," Martinez said.

