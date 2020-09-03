GEORGETOWN, Texas — Families in Georgetown were able to "Chase the Chief" on Sunday.

The "Chase the Chief" 5K event was a joint fitness initiative by Georgetown PD, Georgetown ISD and the Georgetown Health Foundation. The goal is to encourage students to lead active, healthy lives.

"It's fun, the kids get all involved ... the chief gets all decked out in his gear and they try to run and chase him and it's a fun family thing," said Melody Lusk.

"I ran chase the chief when i was younger. This was my first time in a while and I'm just really happy to run and give it everything I have," Nolan House, a 5K participant said.

Other activities included a police department obstacle course and fitness fair.

Proceeds from the Chase the Chief 5K will fund grants for physical education programs at Georgetown-area schools.

