Live Updates: Protesters demanding justice for George Floyd begin marching to Bexar Co. courthouse

For the seventh straight day, Black Lives Matter demonstrators are making their voices heard in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — Marking a seventh straight day of protests calling for accountability after the death of Texas native George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, San Antonians are taking to the streets once again on a hot Friday afternoon in downtown.

At Thursday's protest, Mayor Ron Nirenberg briefly addressed participants, pledging that he will work for change in an impassioned speech.

Friday's rally is set to see protesters march, once again, to San Antonio Police Headquarters as well as the Bexar County Courthouse in the heart of downtown.

4:35 p.m.

4:30 p.m.

A spokesperson for The Pearl just north of downtown says a few Black Lives Matter protesters have also gathered there on Friday afternoon, and are being provided with a spot to congregate, as well as water, masks and hand sanitizer.

4:15 p.m.

Protesters set out from SAPD Headquarters to the Bexar County Courthouse, chanting "Black Lives Matter!" and "No justice, no peace!"

3:50 p.m.

More local leaders are addressing protesters after Nirenberg's message on Thursday. Now, City Councilman Manny Pelaez is briefly joining them before the march.