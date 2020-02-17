SAN ANTONIO — Brooke Army Medical Center’s Fisher House hosted its first gender reveal party for a Sailor and his wife.

The celebration took place Jan. 31 on Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston.

Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Aashis Luitel and his wife, Bivasha Saroj, have been staying at the Fisher House. It serves as a home-away-from-home for families of ill or injured patients getting treatment at BAMC.

Since the couple is having their first baby later in 2020, the residents wanted to throw a party for them.

"The residents all got together and decided they wanted to have a gender reveal party...so I wanted them to have the support of the Fisher House," said Fisher House Manager Inge Godfrey.

Godfrey and the residents bought a cake, decorations and snacks for everyone in the house to celebrate.

"This is a home-away-from-home for us all. I can't even describe in words all the good the Fisher House has done for us," said resident Kamni Delbarba.

When Luitel and Saroj popped the balloon, blue confetti sprayed the room, revealing the sex is a boy.

"This is great. I want to thank the Fisher House staff and residents for all they've done for us," said Luitel.

