'It’s a blessing' | Gas giveaway fills up tanks and spirits

One Boerne church helped stop the pinch at the pump for hundreds of drivers.

BOERNE, Texas — A long line of cars at Big’s Gas Station in Boerne means there is a really great price on gas, in fact, you will not find it anywhere cheaper. It was worth the wait for many.

“Thanks for staying so patient,” said one volunteer. “I’m sure that line seems a little intense.”

The sign said gas is $4.19 a gallon, but drivers got it for free. City Hills Church in Boerne bought $20 of gas for 300 drivers as part of its annual service day project.

The church chose a gas giveaway because inflation is hitting the community hard.

“It’s a blessing,” said Marlon Sauceda, who waited to get gas. “Right now, I’m running low on money and paying bills. Every little thing helps out a lot.”

“Any kind of help right now is very, very well appreciated,” said Hurbano Rivera, who also waited to get gas.

“People are hurting financially,” said Mitch Rose, the pastor at City Hills. “A lot of people are choosing between gas and groceries.”

Many people waited an hour for the full-service fill-up including getting their gas pumped and windows cleaned. Volunteers filled up not just tanks, but spirits.

“Father we thank you that he’s taken advantage of this gas giveaway so we could meet,” prayed one volunteer with a driver. “So we could lift up your name and we could pray a blessing over his family.”

“Where’s the biggest impact we can make this year?” said Rose. "Right now at the pump is where we can make the biggest impact.”

“Hopefully this will bless your Saturday,” said a volunteer as a driver left.