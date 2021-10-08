Bexar County leaders approve permanent trash program for troubled northeast-side neighborhoods

What was one a pilot initiative will now be a mainstay for some of the San Antonio area's dirtiest neighborhoods.

CONVERSE, Texas — Communities in northeast Bexar County have battled garbage issues for some time now.

“The county wastes a lot of money in terms of temporary cleanups,” Bexar County Precinct 4 Commissioner Tommy Calvert Jr said.

It’s a problem county officials say they’ve been working to fix. In 2020 they implemented a solid waste disposal pilot program in the Camelot II neighborhood. The City of San Antonio has since taken over that cleanup effort.

Now that the pilot phase of the program is over, the city will no longer be collecting the garbage. The county says it wants to continue providing reasonably priced solid waste disposal services to people in those surrounding areas.

County leaders weren’t available to talk about the new program, but documents obtained from the county by KENS 5 state that it "is necessary to safeguard the public health, safety, welfare and physical property of the citizens of Bexar County by regulating solid waste collection, handling, storage and disposal in certain areas of Bexar County.”

On Tuesday morning, after little discussion, the Bexar County Commissioners Court approved a permanent trash program for the Camelot II, Glen North, Glen South, Candlewood and Crownwood neighborhood. The county says the program will use one or more licensed private solid waste disposal vendors.

Officials said the pilot program proved mandatory solid waste disposal reduces illegal dumping. They’re hoping the new permanent program gives some clean relief to the people living in those areas.