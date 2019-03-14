JUNCTION, Texas — You could see the damage all down Main Street in Junction - wall insulation stuck on trees, roof pieces scattered across the road, downed power lines, chunks of fences and even a piece of metal that twisted on a pole.

Larry Martin, the manager of Alon gas station, said the wind caused debris and other objects to slam against his building wall. There were holes and broken glass left behind. “Our neighbors lost their roof, we just had debris that hit us. Our gas pumps are kind of leaning a little bit. We want to get them checked out,” he said.

Another business on Main Street that was severely impacted by the storm was the A&M Café, a family owned and operated business. They woke up Wednesday morning to find the majority of the roof on their building torn off. The rain soaked the inside of the restaurant and most likely, the inside will need to be gutted out. One of the family members, Michael Flores, said the restaurant has been a staple in the community for 26 years. People in surrounding towns like Fredericksburg would make the drive to eat at the restaurant.

“We see their car drive up and we already know what they’re going to order; we know what they want,” Flores said.

He said Gloria Mendez, the owner, worked tirelessly to open up the place. The family said they do not have the finances to pay for the construction and the future of the business is unclear.

“Since she came here, she’s been a waitress for other restaurants and a cook at other places and she got this job. It’s all hers,” he said. “This has been an anchor for all of us. We don’t know if it’s going to keep going.”

The Mendez family said they can use any help from the community. You can reach them at 325-446-6413.

