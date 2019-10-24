SAN ANTONIO — A funeral service was held on Thursday at Community Bible Church to honor fallen officer, Greg Garza, who was killed in the line of duty on October 15.

Two processions in his honor made their way through San Antonio streets leading up the funeral.

The funeral was not open to the general public, but retired and active public safety personnel were invited to attend.

Rev. Father Jimmy Drennan of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, Dr. Ed Newton of Community Bible Church and Deacon Jerome A. Whitley presided over the funeral mass.

"Thank you to be beautiful people of San Antonio for the outpouring of love," his brother Joe Garza said in a speech at the funeral service.

His close friend David Gibson, an engineer at the San Antonio Fire Department also spoke in his honor.

"We're all going to walk out of here with a piece of us that's not here anymore," Gibson said in his speech.

Chris Steele, the president of SAPFFA, spoke of Garza's gentle nature.

"When I look in the dictionary, next to love, I see Greg Garza", Steele said.

And lastly, Fire Chief Charles Hood talked about the joy of having Greg as part of the San Antonio Fire Department.

"I’d like to thank the family of Greg Garza for blessing me with the opportunity and celebration of Greg’s life,” Chief Hood said. "This gentle giant, as many would call him, was clearly respected by the community and he was admired and loved by this fire department family."

RELATED: Hundreds of firefighters walk to honor Greg Garza one week after his death

RELATED: Spurs to honor SAFD firefighter before preseason game

RELATED: Sirens, silence and remembrance after a public servant's passing

RELATED: 'Greg loved being a firefighter' | San Antonio mourns loss of SAFD veteran struck by vehicle

RELATED: SAFD 'stunned' by death of 17-year veteran firefighter Greg Garza