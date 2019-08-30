SAN ANTONIO — Funeral services for former San Antonio Mayor Lila Cockrell – who passed away Thursday at the age of 97 – are set to be held next week.

A public visitation for the Alamo City's first female mayor will be held on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapel North. A private funeral service is scheduled for Thursday, with another public tribute also set for 2 p.m. Thursday at the Lila Cockrell Theatre.

Cockrell, who served four terms in office after spending a decade on city council, was known as a political pioneer in the city. She also went on to become the first woman to chair the city's public service board. She continued to serve the city as president of the San Antonio Parks Foundation into her 90s.